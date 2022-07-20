Hess (HES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hess (HES) closed the most recent trading day at $104.92, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas producer had lost 3.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hess as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 779.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.67 billion, up 66.91% from the year-ago period.

HES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.97 per share and revenue of $11.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +309.59% and +48.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hess. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% higher within the past month. Hess is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Hess is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

