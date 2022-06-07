Hess (HES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hess (HES) closed the most recent trading day at $129.09, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had gained 18.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Hess will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hess is projected to report earnings of $2.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 833.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, up 70.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.05 per share and revenue of $10.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +313.24% and +38.07%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hess. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.88% lower within the past month. Hess currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hess is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.18, which means Hess is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.