Hess (HES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hess (HES) closed at $100.18, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had lost 21.24% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hess as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.25, up 837.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.75 billion, up 71.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.42 per share and revenue of $11.42 billion, which would represent changes of +330.14% and +50.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hess. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.12% higher. Hess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hess currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.61. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.61.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

