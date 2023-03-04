Hess (HES) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Hess said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.75 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $141.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.04% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hess is $163.80. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from its latest reported closing price of $141.16.

The projected annual revenue for Hess is $11,461MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HES is 0.45%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 301,398K shares. The put/call ratio of HES is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,738K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773K shares, representing an increase of 30.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 77.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,481K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,493K shares, representing an increase of 20.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 61.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,434K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,312K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 21.92% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 8,427K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,373K shares, representing a decrease of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 99.89% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 8,032K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Hess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hess Corporation is an American global independent energy company involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. he company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas.

