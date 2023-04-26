Hess (HES) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups 2023 Production Outlook

Hess Corporation HES has reported first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.13, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s $1.30 per share.

Total quarterly revenues increased to $2,453 million from $2,371 million a year ago. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,477 million.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings have been driven by higher hydrocarbon production. The positives were partially offset by lower realizations of commodity prices.

Operational Update

Exploration and Production:

For the quarter under review, the Exploration and Production business has reported adjusted earnings of $405 million, declining from $460 million a year ago. The business was negatively impacted by a decline in realized commodity prices.

Quarterly hydrocarbon production was 374 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from 297 MBoe/d in the year-ago period primarily due to higher production in Guyana and the Bakken.

Crude oil production increased from 151 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) in first-quarter 2022 to 216 MBbls/d in the quarter under review. Natural gas liquid production totaled 62 MBbls/d, up from 50 MBbls/d in the prior-year quarter. However, natural gas production was 574 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d), down from 577 Mcf/d a year ago.

Worldwide crude oil realization per barrel of $76.02 (excluding the impacts of hedging) significantly declined from $94.04 in the year-ago period. Also, worldwide natural gas prices fell to $4.39 per Mcf from the year-ago figure of $5.28. The average worldwide natural gas liquids’ selling price declined to $24.25 per barrel from $39.79 a year ago.

Midstream:

From the midstream business, the company generated adjusted net earnings of $61 million, down from $72 million a year ago.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the first quarter totaled $382 million versus the year-ago level of $313 million. Marketing costs declined to $603 million from $682 million a year ago. However, exploration expenses increased to $66 million from $43 million in the year-ago period.

Total costs and expenses increased to $1,849 million for the quarter from $1,669 million a year ago.

Financials

Net cash provided by operating activities was $638 million for the first quarter. Hess’ capital expenditure for exploration and production activities totaled $765 million.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $2,100 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its long-term debt was $8,382 million at the first-quarter end.

Guidance

For 2023, Hess expects net production guidance (excluding Libya) of 365,000-375,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), indicating an increase from the previously mentioned 355,000-365,000 Boe/d. The metric also suggests an increase from the 344,000 Boe/d reported in 2022.

