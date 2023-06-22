News & Insights

Hess expects cash flow to rise 25% per year for the next five years - CEO

June 22, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess Corp. HES.N forecasts a 25% per year increase in cash flow for the next five years with oil remaining about $75 per barrel, Chief Executive John Hess told an investor conference on Thursday.

The increase will stem primarily from its low-cost oil production in Guyana and in the Bakken shale field in the U.S., he told investors at the JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables conference.

Stocks mentioned

HES

