Hess expects cash flow to rise 25% per year for the next five years - CEO

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess Corp. HES.N forecasts a 25% per year increase in cash flow for the next five years with oil remaining about $75 per barrel, Chief Executive John Hess told an investor conference on Thursday.

The increase will stem primarily from its low-cost oil production in Guyana and in the Bakken shale field in the U.S., he told investors at the JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables conference.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.