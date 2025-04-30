HESS Earnings Results: $HES Reports Quarterly Earnings

HESS ($HES) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, beating estimates of $1.67 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $2,938,000,000, beating estimates of $2,784,264,192 by $153,735,808.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HES stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HESS Insider Trading Activity
HESS insiders have traded $HES stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN B HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 1,236,573 shares for an estimated $184,101,473.
- GREGORY P. HILL (COO and President, E&P) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 120,729 shares for an estimated $17,781,216.
- GEURT G SCHOONMAN (Senior Vice President) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $851,460
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HESS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of HESS stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,710,771 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,549,650
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,648,629 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,284,143
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 1,284,924 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,907,741
- FMR LLC removed 1,150,177 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,985,042
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,030,657 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,087,687
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 876,956 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,643,917
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 874,768 shares (+71.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,352,891
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HESS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HES in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HESS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HES forecast page.
HESS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HES recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $193.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $163.0 on 04/16/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $193.0 on 12/09/2024
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $199.0 on 11/19/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.