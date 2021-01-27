Hess Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):

-Earnings: -$97 million in Q4 vs. -$222 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.32 in Q4 vs. -$0.73 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$176 million or -$0.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.66 per share -Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q4 vs. $1.70 billion in the same period last year.

