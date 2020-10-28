Hess Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.71 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):

-Earnings: -$243 million in Q3 vs. -$212 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.80 in Q3 vs. -$0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$216 million or -$0.71 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.18 billion in Q3 vs. $1.52 billion in the same period last year.

