Hess Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.32 per share

Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):

-Earnings: -$205 million in Q3 vs. -$42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.68 in Q3 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$98 million or -$0.32 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.52 billion in Q3 vs. $1.83 billion in the same period last year.

