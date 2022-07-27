Hess Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):

Earnings: $667M in Q2 vs. -$73 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.15 in Q2 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $667 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.14 per share Revenue: $2.99 billion in Q2 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year.

