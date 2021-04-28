Hess Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):

-Earnings: $0.25 billion in Q1 vs. -$2.43 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.82 in Q1 vs. -$8.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $0.82 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $1.92 billion in Q1 vs. $1.37 billion in the same period last year.

