Hess Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):

-Earnings: -$2.43 billion in Q1 vs. $0.03 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$8.00 in Q1 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$182 million or -$0.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.64 per share -Revenue: $1.37 billion in Q1 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year.

