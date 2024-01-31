News & Insights

Hess Corporation Profit Drops In Q4

January 31, 2024

(RTTNews) - Hess Corporation (HES) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $413 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $497 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $501 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $3.04 billion from $3.05 billion last year.

Hess Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $413 Mln. vs. $497 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.04 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.

