Hess Corporation Profit Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hess Corporation (HES) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $972 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $346 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $3.34 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Hess Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $972 Mln. vs. $346 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.16 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.

