Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. With the latest financial year loss of US$3.1b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$161m, the US$21b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Hess' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 15 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that Hess is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$489m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 42% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Hess given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Hess is its debt-to-equity ratio of 126%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

