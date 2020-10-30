Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.6% to US$37.18 in the week after its latest quarterly results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 13% toUS$0.80 per share. Revenues of US$1,176,000,000 did beat expectations by 3.6%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:HES Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Hess' 18 analysts is for revenues of US$4.50b in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 7.9% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 80% to US$2.12. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.47b and losses of US$2.24 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

The average price target held steady at US$53.64, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Hess, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$66.00 and the most bearish at US$34.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Hess shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 7.9%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Hess is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Hess' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$53.64, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Hess analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Hess has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

