Hess Corporation (HES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Hess Corporation (HES) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that HES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.52, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HES was $43.52, representing a -41.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.11 and a 67% increase over the 52 week low of $26.06.

HES is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). HES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.46. Zacks Investment Research reports HES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -75.09%, compared to an industry average of -17.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HES as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

iShares Trust (IEO)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 13.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HES at 6.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.