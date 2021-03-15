Hess Corporation (HES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Hess Corporation (HES) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that HES has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HES was $72.49, representing a -4.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.24 and a 178.17% increase over the 52 week low of $26.06.

HES is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). HES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.17. Zacks Investment Research reports HES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 101.02%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HES as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

iShares Trust (IEO)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

Fidelity (FMIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 116.98% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of HES at 5.33%.

