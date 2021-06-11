Hess Corporation (HES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Hess Corporation (HES) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that HES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.03, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HES was $89.03, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.97 and a 155.69% increase over the 52 week low of $34.82.

HES is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). HES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports HES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 152.05%, compared to an industry average of -5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HES as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (HES)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (HES)

iShares Trust (HES)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (HES)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (HES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 52.55% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of HES at 6.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.