Hess Corporation (HES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Hess Corporation (HES) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that HES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.16, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HES was $79.16, representing a -14.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.79 and a 52.14% increase over the 52 week low of $52.03.

HES is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). HES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.63. Zacks Investment Research reports HES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 170.17%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hes Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HES as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG)

Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 24.25% over the last 100 days. PXE has the highest percent weighting of HES at 5.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.