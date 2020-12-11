Hess Corporation (HES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Hess Corporation (HES) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that HES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.3, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HES was $57.3, representing a -20.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.66 and a 119.88% increase over the 52 week low of $26.06.

HES is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). HES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.58. Zacks Investment Research reports HES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -160.75%, compared to an industry average of -17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HES as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

iShares Trust (IEO)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 24.71% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of HES at 5.95%.

