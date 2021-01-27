US Markets
HES

Hess Corp posts smaller loss as fuel demand picks up

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published

Oil and gas producer Hess Corp's adjusted loss in the fourth quarter shrank compared with the third, helped by a tight lid on costs and a recovery in crude prices from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Adds crude prices, production, background

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp's HES.N adjusted loss in the fourth quarter shrank compared with the third, helped by a tight lid on costs and a recovery in crude prices from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Easing of COVID-19 related restrictions has propelled oil demand and prices, which remain stable since a late-2020 rebound from historic lows. Brent crude LCOc1, which averaged at $45 per barrel in the last quarter of 2020, rose above $56 on Wednesday.

Hess said its average realized crude oil selling price, excluding hedges, rose to $39.45 per barrel in the fourth quarter from $36.17 in the third.

Total production, excluding Libya, fell 3.7% to 309,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter, down 3.7% from 321,000 boepd in previous quarter.

Hess earlier this week forecast net production, excluding Libya, of 310,000 boepd for this year, a dip of 5% compared with 2020 estimate, partly hit by turnaround activity at the Tioga Gas Plant in the Bakken region.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $176 million, or 58 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $216 million, or 71 cents per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HES

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular