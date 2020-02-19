Hess Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HES

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.19, changing hands as high as $63.91 per share. Hess Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HES's low point in its 52 week range is $53.58 per share, with $74.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.71. The HES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

