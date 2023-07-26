News & Insights

US Markets
HES

Hess beats quarterly profit estimates, strikes oil in Gulf of Mexico

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 26, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details on results and background from paragraph 2

July 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp HES.N on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit, boosted by higher production and disclosed a new oil discovery in the Gulf of Mexico.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 averaged $79.92 per barrel during the quarter, nearly 28% lower than the year-ago quarter but still above a level where oil and gas producers can drill profitably.

The company's net production was 387,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the April-June quarter, compared with than the 303,000 boepd last year.

The company also raised its 2023 average production forecast to 385,000 to 390,000 boepd, compared with its earlier estimate of 365,000 to 375,000 boepd.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net income of 65 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with analysts' estimate of 50 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.