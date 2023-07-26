Hess beats quarterly profit estimates, strikes oil in Gulf of Mexico

Adds details on results and background from paragraph 2

July 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp HES.N on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit, boosted by higher production and disclosed a new oil discovery in the Gulf of Mexico.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 averaged $79.92 per barrel during the quarter, nearly 28% lower than the year-ago quarter but still above a level where oil and gas producers can drill profitably.

The company's net production was 387,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the April-June quarter, compared with than the 303,000 boepd last year.

The company also raised its 2023 average production forecast to 385,000 to 390,000 boepd, compared with its earlier estimate of 365,000 to 375,000 boepd.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net income of 65 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with analysts' estimate of 50 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

