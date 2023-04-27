HESM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hess Midstream LP (Symbol: HESM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.79, changing hands as high as $28.90 per share. Hess Midstream LP shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HESM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HESM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.33 per share, with $34.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.89.

