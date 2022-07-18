HESM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Hess Midstream LP (Symbol: HESM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.91, changing hands as high as $29.30 per share. Hess Midstream LP shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HESM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HESM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.33 per share, with $35.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.98.

