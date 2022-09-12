Markets
HSKA

Heska To Buy LightDeck For Purchase Price Of $38.7 Mln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Heska Corp. (HSKA) has agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of MBio Diagnostics, Inc. d/b/a LightDeck Diagnostics. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, LightDeck has developed a scalable platform for rapid and accurate point of care diagnostics.

Kevin Wilson, Heska's CEO and President, said: "LightDeck was central in developing Heska's leading immunodiagnostic platform, Element i+, including its current menu of Total T4, cTSH, Cortisol, and Progesterone. We expect to drive gross margin improvement with new manufacturing capabilities and scaling across the business."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSKA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular