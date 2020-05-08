Heska Corp. (HSKA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Heska Corp. (Symbol: HSKA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.66, changing hands as high as $83.48 per share. Heska Corp. shares are currently trading up about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSKA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSKA's low point in its 52 week range is $50 per share, with $110.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.