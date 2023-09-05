Hesai (HSAI) & Webasto Join Forces for Lidar Integration

Shanghai-based lidar maker Hesai Technology HSAI has teamed up with Webasto— a global automotive supplier of roof systems. The collaboration aims to integrate Hesai’s automotive lidar sensors into Webasto’s Roof Sensor Module for passenger cars equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Lidar technology has emerged as a crucial component in ADAS technologies as it captures accurate information about the size, shape, location and movements of surrounding objects, improving safety performance. Hesai’s flagship long-range lidar, AT128, and its new ET25 lidar are pivotal to this partnership. The AT128 can perceive objects as far as 200 meters away, capturing them in great detail to ensure accurate decision-making and avoid risks. Meanwhile, ET25, with its 25 mm thickness, is suitable for both rooftop and behind-the-windshield installations, reaching a range of 225 meters even behind the windshield.

Webasto’s Roof Sensor Module comprises a complete set of sensors and additional antennas, all of which are hidden beneath a full-surface polycarbonate cover that seamlessly integrates with the vehicle's outline. This design balances functionality and aesthetics, a key consideration as explained by Thomas Schütt, VP R&D Roof at Webasto, “We are now looking to create something that combines functionality with visual appeal for the mass market.”

Hesai and Webasto’s collaboration is groundbreaking as it marries cutting-edge lidar technology with innovative design. Bob in den Bosch, senior VP of Global Sales at Hesai Technology, highlighted the importance of this partnership, “We want to see our cutting-edge lidar technology adopted by leading automotive OEMs and become a mainstream component in series-production vehicles.”

It is worth noting that Hesai has proven its success with 11 OEM wins and over 130,000 units shipped. As of Dec 31, 2022, Hesai shipped more than 100,000 lidar units. Its commercially validated solutions are supported by top-notch research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics and software. Strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle and robotics companies worldwide also bode well for the company.

Investors keen to seize opportunities in the expanding realm of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies should keep an eye on Hesai. As lidar technology gains prominence as an integral component in mass-produced vehicles, this innovation-focused company is poised for growth. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 loss has narrowed by $1.36 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2023 is pegged at an EPS of 17 cents, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 163%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 sales implies year-over-year growth of 40% and 41%, respectively.

Top-Ranked Players in the Auto Space

A few better-ranked stocks in the auto space include Gentex Corp GNTX, Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI and Allison Transmission ALSN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX’s 2023 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The earnings estimate for 2023 has been revised upward by 2 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVGI’s 2023 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 4.05% and 102%, respectively. The earnings estimate for 2023 has been revised upward by 8 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2023 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 25.3%, respectively. The earnings estimate for 2023 has been revised upward by 7 cents in the past 30 days.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.