Hesai (HSAI) & Leapmotor Deepen Ties for Lidar Integration

In the pursuit of safer and more efficient automated driving, lidar technology has emerged as a pivotal component. Shanghai-based lidar maker Hesai HSAI and Leapmotor have entered into a strategic collaboration to harness the potential of lidar in revolutionizing the driving experience. The partnership seeks to integrate Hesai’s cutting-edge technology into Leapmotor’s next-generation vehicles.

The latest collaboration between Hesai and Leapmotor is an evolution of their ongoing relationship, established in 2021. Since then, the two companies have been working together to integrate Hesai’s AT128 long-range lidar into multiple models across Leapmotor’s C platforms. The latest addition to this lineup is the all-new C10 EV, promising an unparalleled intelligent driving experience.

The partnership is set to enhance Leapmotor’s intelligent driving solutions and accelerate product upgrades. Both companies share a common vision to push the boundaries of automotive innovation.

Recently, Leapmotor also formed a joint venture (JV) with the Italian-American auto biggie Stellantis STLA. By leveraging Stellantis’ extensive assets and commercial expertise, the JV aims to propel Leapmotor’s high-tech, cost-efficient products into theglobal market

As a key supplier for the China-based automaker, Hesai is poised to play a pivotal role in providing advanced intelligent driving systems to a broader audience. In response to the growing demand for intelligent driving solutions, Hesai has launched a diverse portfolio of lidar products, catering to varying price points and form factors. This has led to increased adoption of intelligent driving solutions equipped with lidar, signaling a growing recognition of the importance of advanced sensor technologies in automotive innovation.

The broader automotive industry is witnessing significant advancements in sensor technologies, with a particular focus on LiDAR technology. Stellantis Ventures’ recent investment in SteerLight, the developer of high-performance LiDAR sensing technology, underscores the industry-wide recognition of LiDAR's potential in advancing driver assistance systems and automated driving.

As automotive OEMs increasingly integrate LiDAR technology into their vehicles, the stage is set for a transformative shift in the automotive landscape. Advanced sensor technologies, strategic partnerships and investment in innovation are paving the way for safer, more efficient and autonomous driving experiences.

Zacks Rank & Key Pick

Hesai currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A better-ranked stock in the same space is Luminar Technologies LAZR, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAZR’s 2024 EPS and sales implies a year-over-year uptick of 29% and 155%, respectively. In the trailing four quarters, the company surpassed earnings estimates twice, missed once and matched on the other occasion, the average surprise being 5%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

