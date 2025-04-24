Is Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is one of 103 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSAI's full-year earnings has moved 21.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HSAI has gained about 4.1% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 26.2%. This means that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Suzuki Motor (SZKMY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.6%.

The consensus estimate for Suzuki Motor's current year EPS has increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hesai Group Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 53 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.8% this year, meaning that HSAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Suzuki Motor, however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #165. The industry has moved -5.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hesai Group Sponsored ADR and Suzuki Motor as they could maintain their solid performance.

