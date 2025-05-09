Hesai Group to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 26, 2025

Hesai Group will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 26, followed by anearnings calland webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Hesai Group, a leading provider of three-dimensional lidar solutions, has announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 26, 2025, after the U.S. markets close. The company's management will hold anearnings conference callthat same evening at 9:00 PM ET, which will also be available via webcast. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call to receive dial-in details. Hesai, headquartered in Shanghai, provides lidar products for various applications including autonomous vehicles and robotics, supported by strong research and development capabilities. The company has a global presence with offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, and serves customers in over 40 countries.

Potential Positives

Hesai Group is set to report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The company is recognized as a global leader in lidar solutions, showcasing its strong market position and innovative capabilities.

The upcomingearnings conference calldemonstrates Hesai's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing updates on company performance.

The company has established a wide customer base across more than 40 countries, highlighting its international reach and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Delay in reporting financial results could raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and financial health.

The scheduled reporting of unaudited financial results may suggest the company is not fully confident in its financial position or performance.

FAQ

When will Hesai report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Hesai will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on May 26, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2025.

How can participants join theearnings call

Participants can join the call by pre-registering via the provided link and dialing in 5 minutes before the call.

Will there be a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available until June 3, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Hesai Technology?

More information about Hesai Technology can be found on their investor relations website at https://investor.hesaitech.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$HSAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $HSAI stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HSAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Full Release



SHANGHAI, China, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai,” “Hesai Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 26, 2025, after the close of U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2025 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 27, 2025).





For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.









Event Title:





Hesai Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call









Pre-registration Link:





https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046747-c2nt84.html





















Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investor.hesaitech.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until June 03, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Hong Kong, China:





800-930-639









China Mainland:





400-120-9216









Replay PIN:





10046747























About Hesai







Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company’s lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles ("ADAS"), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs ("Robotics"). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.





For more information, please visit:



https://investor.hesaitech.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Hesai Group





Yuanting “YT” Shi, Head of Capital Markets





Email:



ir@hesaitech.com







Christensen Advisory





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email:



hesai@christensencomms.com







Source: Hesai Group



