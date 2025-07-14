Hesai Group Files Appeal Against DoD Designation Upholding National Defense Authorization Act Decision

Hesai Group appeals a court ruling affirming its designation by the DoD under defense authorization laws.

Hesai Group, a leading global provider of lidar solutions, announced on July 14, 2025, that it has filed a Notice of Appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals to contest a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The District Court upheld a designation by the U.S. Department of Defense that labeled Hesai under Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. Hesai's CEO, Yifan “David” Li, expressed disappointment with the ruling, arguing that it lacks factual and legal foundations, especially since the court noted there was no evidence of Hesai's products being used for military purposes. The ruling was based on the company's geographic R&D locations and speculative military applications of lidar technology, which Hesai believes does not meet the legal requirements for such a designation. Hesai maintains that its products are strictly for civilian and commercial use and is committed to defending its reputation while continuing to deliver advanced lidar solutions globally.

Potential Positives

Hesai Group is actively challenging a court ruling, demonstrating its commitment to defending its reputation and legal rights.

The District Court recognized that there is no evidence linking Hesai's products to military use or any connection to the Chinese military, which supports the company's position and may enhance its credibility.

The company emphasizes its focus on civilian applications and its commitment to transparency and good corporate governance, reinforcing investor confidence and market trust.

Hesai maintains a strong presence in the lidar market with a wide range of applications and a diverse global customer base, which highlights its operational resilience and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The company is appealing a court ruling that upheld its designation by the U.S. Department of Defense, which could damage its reputation and raise concerns among investors and partners.

The court's decision was based on speculative factors regarding the company's R&D locations and potential military applications of its technology, indicating ongoing scrutiny of its operations which may lead to public relations challenges.

Despite the District Court's acknowledgment of no evidence linking Hesai to military use, the situation could still pose risks regarding government relations and future business opportunities in the U.S. market.

FAQ

What is Hesai Group's recent legal action about?

Hesai Group has filed a Notice of Appeal to challenge a ruling by the U.S. District Court regarding the Department of Defense's designation.

What was the U.S. District Court's ruling on Hesai?

The court upheld the DoD's designation of Hesai based on the location of its R&D centers and potential military applications.

What is Hesai's stance on the Department of Defense's designation?

Hesai disagrees with the designation, asserting it lacks factual and legal basis, and claims no evidence links them to military usage.

How does Hesai plan to respond to the court's decision?

The company intends to vigorously pursue all legal avenues to appeal the decision and protect its reputation.

What products does Hesai Group focus on?

Hesai specializes in lidar solutions for civilian applications, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, and commercial vehicles.

$HSAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $HSAI stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HSAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

SHANGHAI, China, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announces that it has filed a Notice of Appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals on July 13, 2025, to challenge the decision of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (“District Court”), which upheld the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) designation of the Company under Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.





“We are deeply disappointed by the District Court’s ruling and respectfully disagree with its decision. We believe the DoD’s designation lacks both factual and legal bases,” said Yifan “David” Li, the CEO of Hesai. “We are appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals, and we will vigorously pursue all legal avenues to protect our reputation and seek fair treatment.”





Critically, the District Court acknowledged that the DoD found no evidence that Hesai’s products have been used for military purposes, nor any evidence of a direct or indirect connection between Hesai and the Chinese military — fundamental facts Hesai has maintained all along.





Instead, the District Court based its ruling solely on two factors: the geographic location of Hesai’s R&D centers within certain industrial districts, and the theoretical potential that technologies such as lidar could have military applications. These speculative rationales—which could apply equally to countless other companies operating in China, including American and international companies—fall far short of demonstrating that Hesai has actually contributed to the military in any way, as the statute requires.





Hesai has never developed, supplied, or certified products for military use, as its products are solely for civilian and commercial uses. Hesai will continue to defend its integrity and pursue appropriate legal remedies. At the same time, Hesai remains focused on delivering cutting-edge lidar solutions to its global customers and maintaining its unwavering commitment to transparency and good corporate governance as a Nasdaq-listed company.







About Hesai







Hesai Group (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company’s lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles (“ADAS”), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs (“Robotics”). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Hesai Group





Email: ir@hesaitech.com





Christensen Advisory





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email: hesai@christensencomms.com





Source: Hesai Group



