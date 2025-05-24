HESAI GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $HSAI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HESAI GROUP ($HSAI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $542,799,120 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.
HESAI GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of HESAI GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LIGHTSPEED MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. removed 8,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,400,000
- ROBERT BOSCH GMBH removed 7,653,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,268,129
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 3,756,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,600,640
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,674,923 shares (+548.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,388,860
- CITIGROUP INC added 2,570,347 shares (+1258.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,041,135
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,841,683 shares (+1704.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,256,908
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,841,320 shares (+543.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,251,536
HESAI GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
