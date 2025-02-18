Hesai Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 10, 2025

Hesai Group will release its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 10, 2025.

Hesai Group, a leader in three-dimensional lidar solutions, announced the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 10, 2025, after U.S. market close. The company will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM Eastern Time the same day, with registration required for phone participants. A live webcast and an archived version of the call will be available on the company's investor relations website.

The announcement of the earnings report date demonstrates transparency and effective communication with investors, which can enhance trust and investor confidence in the company.

The hosting of a conference call provides an opportunity for real-time engagement with investors, promoting a strong relationship and potentially positive sentiment around the company's financial performance.

Hesai's position as a global leader in three-dimensional lidar solutions highlights its competitive edge and appeals to potential investors interested in cutting-edge technology and its applications across various industries.

The mention of established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs and robotics companies indicates a robust business network that can drive future growth and market expansion.

Failing to disclose specific financial projections or expectations for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 raises concerns about transparency and could lead to investor skepticism.

The announcement does not provide information on potential challenges or risks the company may be facing, which could be viewed negatively by investors seeking a complete picture of the company's performance.

Setting a lengthy period for theearnings callto occur (almost a month after the reporting date) may lead to speculation regarding the stability of the company's financials in the interim.

When will Hesai release its Q4 2024 financial results?

Hesai will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 10, 2025, after U.S. market close.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 10, 2025.

How can I join theearnings conference call

You can join the conference call by pre-registering via the link provided and dialing in 5 minutes prior.

Will there be a live webcast of the call?

Yes, a live and archived webcast will be available on Hesai's investor relations website.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be accessible approximately one hour after the call until March 18, 2025, using specific dial-in numbers.

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $HSAI stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai,” “Hesai Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 unaudited financial results on Monday, March 10, 2025, after the close of U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 10, 2025 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 11, 2025).





For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.









Event Title:





Hesai Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call









Pre-registration Link:







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044901-hn3agd.html















Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investor.hesaitech.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until March 18, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Hong Kong, China:





800-930-639









China Mainland:





400-120-9216









Replay PIN:





10044901















About Hesai







Hesai is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions. The Company’s lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”) and autonomous vehicle fleets providing passenger and freight mobility services, robotics and other non-automotive industries (“Robotics”). The Company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 40 countries as of December 31, 2024.





For more information, please visit:



https://investor.hesaitech.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Hesai Group





Yuanting “YT” Shi, Head of Capital Markets





Email:



ir@hesaitech.com







Christensen Advisory





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email:



hesai@christensencomms.com







Source: Hesai Group



