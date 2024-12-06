News & Insights

Stocks
HSAI

Hesai announces exclusive lidar design win with Great Wall Motor

December 06, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Hesai (HSAI) announced an exclusive series production design win with Great Wall Motor, covering several models across its two brands. These models will feature Hesai’s ATX, an ultra-compact high-resolution long-range lidar, scheduled for mass production starting in 2025. Great Wall Motor, an automotive manufacturer in China, has made significant leaps in new energy and intelligent technologies, achieving significant milestones in intelligent driving and smart cockpit systems. In 2023, the company sold over 1.23M vehicles, including a record 262,000 electric vehicles. In the first three quarters of 2024, sales of Great Wall Motor EVs reached 195,000, reflecting a robust 57.2% year-over-year growth.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HSAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.