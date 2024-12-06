Hesai announces exclusive lidar design win with Great Wall Motor

Hesai (HSAI) announced an exclusive series production design win with Great Wall Motor, covering several models across its two brands. These models will feature Hesai’s ATX, an ultra-compact high-resolution long-range lidar, scheduled for mass production starting in 2025. Great Wall Motor, an automotive manufacturer in China, has made significant leaps in new energy and intelligent technologies, achieving significant milestones in intelligent driving and smart cockpit systems. In 2023, the company sold over 1.23M vehicles, including a record 262,000 electric vehicles. In the first three quarters of 2024, sales of Great Wall Motor EVs reached 195,000, reflecting a robust 57.2% year-over-year growth.

