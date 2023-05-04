HES Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.27, changing hands as low as $130.67 per share. Hess Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HES's low point in its 52 week range is $90.34 per share, with $160.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.36. The HES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

