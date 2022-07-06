HES Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.14, changing hands as low as $93.04 per share. Hess Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HES's low point in its 52 week range is $61.93 per share, with $131.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.27. The HES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

