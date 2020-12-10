HES Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/14/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/30/20. As a percentage of HES's recent stock price of $55.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HES's low point in its 52 week range is $26.06 per share, with $71.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.79.

In Thursday trading, Hess Corp shares are currently up about 3.1% on the day.

