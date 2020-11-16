HES Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.60, changing hands as high as $46.10 per share. Hess Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HES's low point in its 52 week range is $26.06 per share, with $71.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.00. The HES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

