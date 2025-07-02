Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Renamed to Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. with New Investment Strategy and Ticker Symbol "HERZ"

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has rebranded as Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, adopting a CLO Equity Strategy for investments.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. has officially changed its name to Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. and will trade under the new ticker symbol "HERZ" starting July 7, 2025. This change follows the approval by the Fund’s stockholders on June 17, 2025, for a shift in investment strategy towards a "CLO Equity Strategy." The Fund will now focus on generating total returns and high current income by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which consist of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Investors are advised to carefully consider the risks associated with investing in the Fund, including market risk and various investment-related risks, and to consult the Fund's disclosure documents before investing.

Potential Positives

The Fund has successfully rebranded from "Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc." to "Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc.," which may strengthen its market presence and align better with its new investment strategy.

The conversion to a "CLO Equity Strategy" indicates a strategic shift that aims to enhance total return and generate high current income, potentially attracting a wider range of investors looking for income-oriented investments.

The Fund will continue to trade under a new ticker symbol “HERZ” on NASDAQ, which may aid in better recognition and analysis by investors.

Potential Negatives

The Fund's name change and shift in investment strategy may indicate a redirection due to previous underperformance or investor dissatisfaction.

The focus on CLOs entails significant risks, including high yield investment risk and credit spread risk, which may deter conservative investors.

The Fund trades at a discount from its net asset value, which could signal a lack of confidence from the market regarding its future performance.

FAQ

What is the new name of the Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund?

The Fund has changed its name to “Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc.”

What is the new ticker symbol for the Fund?

The Fund will trade under the new ticker symbol “HERZ” on NASDAQ.

What is the primary investment focus of the Fund now?

The Fund's primary focus is on a total return strategy through investing in CLO equity and junior debt tranches.

What are collateralized loan obligations (CLOs)?

CLOs are portfolios of secured loans, primarily below investment grade, from various underlying borrowers across industries.

Who is the advisor for Herzfeld Credit Income Fund?

The advisor is Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., an SEC registered investment advisor founded in 1984.

$CUBA Insider Trading Activity

$CUBA insiders have traded $CUBA stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 36 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK MERVIN HERZFELD (President) has made 2 purchases buying 173,975 shares for an estimated $451,804 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIGITTA SUZANNE HERZFELD has made 13 purchases buying 37,135 shares for an estimated $186,101 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS J HERZFELD has made 16 purchases buying 58,591 shares for an estimated $150,490 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RYAN M PAYLOR has made 3 purchases buying 20,518 shares for an estimated $55,108 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN A GELETY has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $7,620 and 0 sales.

$CUBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $CUBA stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUBA) (the “Fund”) today announced that it has changed the name of the Fund to “Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc.” and that effective on or about July 7, the Fund will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “HERZ”.





On June 17, 2025, the Fund’s Stockholders approved the Fund’s conversion from its prior investment strategy to focus on a “CLO Equity Strategy”. Under the new strategy, the Fund’s primary investment objective is a total return strategy with a secondary objective of generating high current income for stockholders. In accordance with the investment objective, the Fund will focus on investing in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, or “CLOs”. CLOs are portfolios of collateralized loans consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors.







About Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.







Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (the “Advisor”), founded in 1984, is an SEC registered investment advisor, specializing in investment analysis and account management in closed-end funds.





More information about the advisor can be found at



www.herzfeld.com



.







Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price which is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. An investor should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read the Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.











Forward-Looking Statements











This press release, and other statements that the Advisor or the Fund may make, may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Fund’s or the Advisor’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Advisor and the Fund caution that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Advisor and the Fund assume no duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. With respect to the Fund, the following risk factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) portfolio fair value risk; (2potential conflicts of interest risk; (3) collateralized loan obligation risk; (4) covenant-lite loans risk; (5) subordinated securities risk; (7) high yield investment risk; (8default risk; (9) non-diversification risk; (10) leverage risk; (11) reliance on senior management personnel of the Adviser risk; (12) liquidity risk; (13) risks related to the Adviser’s incentive fee; (14) market risks; (15) inflation risk; (16) interest rate risk; (17) regulatory risk; (18) credit spread risk; (19) prepayment risk; (20) volatility risk; (21) equity risk; (22) foreign exchange rate risk; and (23) cybersecurity risk. Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Fund with the SEC are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Advisor’s website at www.herzfeld.com/cuba, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Fund. The information contained on the Advisor’s website is not a part of this press release.







Contact:





Thomas Morgan





Chief Compliance Officer





Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc.





1-305-777-1660



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.