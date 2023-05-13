Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 17.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 17.49%, the lowest has been 4.80%, and the highest has been 42.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.22 (n=137).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBA is 0.14%, an increase of 204.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.62% to 1,173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 504K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing a decrease of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBA by 21.49% over the last quarter.

MDCEX - Matisse Discounted Closed-End Fund Strategy Institutional Class Shares holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 72.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBA by 18,000.00% over the last quarter.

Matisse Capital holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 69.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBA by 238,448.19% over the last quarter.

Css holds 131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBA by 20.62% over the last quarter.

Clough Capital Partners L P holds 39K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.