Hertz to sell about 20,000 EVs from US fleet

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 11, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.O said on Thursday it would sell about 20,000 of its electric vehicles (EVs) from its U.S. fleet, or about one-third of the global EV fleet.

Hertz said it expects to reinvest a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the EVs to buy gas-powered vehicles to meet customer demand.

The car rental firm said the sales would account towards an about $245 million recognition during the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

