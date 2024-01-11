Hertz to sell about 20,000 EVs from US fleet

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.O said on Thursday it would sell about 20,000 of its electric vehicles (EVs) from its U.S. fleet, or about one-third of the global EV fleet.

Hertz said it expects to reinvest a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the EVs to buy gas-powered vehicles to meet customer demand.

The car rental firm said the sales would account towards an about $245 million recognition during the fourth quarter of 2023.

