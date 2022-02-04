US Markets
HTZ

Hertz to name ex-Goldman Sachs executive Stephen Scherr as CEO - WSJ

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc will name Stephen Scherr, a former Goldman Sachs Group executive, as its next chief executive officer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.O will name Stephen Scherr, a former Goldman Sachs Group GS.N executive, as its next chief executive officer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTZ GS HRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular