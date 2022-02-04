Hertz to name ex-Goldman Sachs executive Stephen Scherr as CEO - WSJ

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.O will name Stephen Scherr, a former Goldman Sachs Group GS.N executive, as its next chief executive officer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.