Hertz says revised offer from Knighthead, Certares a superior proposal

May 5 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZGQ.PK said on Wednesday a revised offer from Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Management and Apollo Global Management to fund the car rental company's exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy "constitutes a superior proposal".

