Hertz reports quarterly profit on rental car demand

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.O on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit versus a year-ago loss, as demand for rental cars stayed strong amid surging leisure travel and constrained production from automakers.

The company reported net income of $116 million for the quarter through December, compared with a loss of $710 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

