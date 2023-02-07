US Markets
Hertz reports quarterly profit on rental car demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 07, 2023 — 07:37 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.O on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit versus a year-ago loss, as demand for rental cars stayed strong amid surging leisure travel and constrained production from automakers.

The company reported net income of $116 million for the quarter through December, compared with a loss of $710 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

