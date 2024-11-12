Hertz reports Q3 adjusted EPS (68c), consensus (50c)

Reports Q3 revenue $2.6B, consensus $2.7B. “In the third quarter, we continued executing on our efforts to implement our transformation, focusing on our back-to-basics strategy to deliver sustainable, long-term returns for shareholders,” said Gil West, Hertz (HTZ) CEO. “Our team’s commitment to both our customers and our strategic objectives were evident throughout the summer. This dedication is reflective of our ongoing endeavors to improve operational performance and reposition the Company to achieve against its value proposition. There is still work to be done, but I am confident that the enhancements achieved over the course of this quarter demonstrate that we are on the right track.”

