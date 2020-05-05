Hertz Reaches Deal With Lenders to Delay a Default

Hertz has reached an agreement with its creditors to stave off a default on its debt and a liquidation of its rental fleet, at least temporarily.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that lenders had agreed to waive some of the requirements in its debt contracts until May 22. Hertz (HTZ) failed to make a required lease payment to the subsidiary that owns its automobile fleet on April 27, and would have defaulted if it hadn’t reached a forbearance agreement with its lenders.

Its creditors have agreed to wait until May 22 before allowing the company to default on its loans as a result of that missed payment. As part of the agreement, Hertz also extended until May 22 its deadline to repay other debt, and to provide a 2020 operating budget to lenders.

That means the company now has 2½ weeks to reach an agreement to negotiate with lenders to restructure its debt, or to “develop a financing strategy and structure that better reflects the economic impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic and Hertz’ ongoing operating and financing requirements,” Hertz said in its statement.

Even with the agreement, Hertz must use the proceeds from any vehicles it sells to pay down the interest and principal on its asset-backed securities. The company said it won’t need to purchase any cars for its fleet through the rest of this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought air and ground travel to a halt for weeks, and travel isn’t expected to pick up soon. So some investors expect Hertz to eventually file for bankruptcy, though the company’s chief executive has said she wants to avoid that.

“There can be no assurances that Hertz will be able to successfully negotiate any further forbearance or waivers extending relief past May 22, 2020,” the company said in its statement.

Hertz shares were down nearly 17% to $2.99 Tuesday morning, while the S&P 500 was up 1.6%.

