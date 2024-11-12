News & Insights

Markets
HTZ

Hertz Q3 Results Miss Estimates

November 12, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vehicle rental company Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) reported Tuesday net loss for the third quarter of $1.33 billion or $4.34 per share, compared to net income of $629 million or $0.92 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Results include a non-cash asset impairment charge of $1.0 billion in the latest quarter, largely due to the decline in fleet residual values over the last year or so.

Excluding items, adjusted loss was $0.68 per share, compared to adjusted income of $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter decreased 5 percent to $2.58 billion from $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.70 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.